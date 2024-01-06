TNGCTA demands fixing limit for duration of teachers’ deputation to new rural institutions

January 06, 2024 06:55 pm | Updated 06:55 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Tamil Nadu Government College Teachers’ Association (TNGCTA) has urged the government to fix a time limit for the period of deputation of government college teachers to new arts and science institutions in rural areas.

Over 90 teachers in the State are on an indefinite secondment to colleges in remote locations and are working there despite health issues and long commutes, said P. David Livingstone, State president, TNGCTA.

Some of the staff are on treatment for chronic conditions like cancer and heart disease, while others have undergone surgical procedures. They find it difficult to handle the stress of daily travel to faraway campuses.

ADVERTISEMENT

“There are vacancies for at least 4,000 staff in government colleges that are yet to be filled. In the past three years, faculty members from nearby colleges are being sent on deputation to newly established institutes in semi-urban and rural areas. But ‘nearby’ is a relative term. Very often, teachers end up travelling for more than 50 km to and from their campuses,” he said.

The service period has ranged from two to three years for most deputed staff. It would be better for the authorities to specify the duration of the secondment to six months or a year, Mr. Livingstone said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.