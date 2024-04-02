GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

TNGCT opposes UGC move to make NET as an entrance test for Ph.D programme

April 02, 2024 06:48 pm | Updated 06:48 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamil Nadu Government Collegiate Teachers’ Association (TNGCTA) has opposed the University Grants Commission’s (UGC) move to make the National Eligibility Test (NET) as an entrance test for Ph. D programme.

Terming it a “draconian” move, TNGCTA State president P. David Livingstone said the move was shocking both to teachers and students. The move would drastically reduce the number of admissions to Ph. D programme, he said.

“The anti-student decision of UGC may cause a serious flaw in the higher education system. It will, in particular, affect the life of the downtrodden students. Students hailing from backward and rural areas may not be able to cope with this difficult process,” Mr. Livingstone said in a statement here.

The move may lead to the opening of more private and commercial coaching centres. The UGC must reconsider and withdraw the decision and continue with the existing system of universities conducting entrance examinations, he said.

Related Topics

Tiruchi / higher education / university

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.