TNGCT opposes UGC move to make NET as an entrance test for Ph.D programme

April 02, 2024 06:48 pm | Updated 06:48 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Tamil Nadu Government Collegiate Teachers’ Association (TNGCTA) has opposed the University Grants Commission’s (UGC) move to make the National Eligibility Test (NET) as an entrance test for Ph. D programme.

Terming it a “draconian” move, TNGCTA State president P. David Livingstone said the move was shocking both to teachers and students. The move would drastically reduce the number of admissions to Ph. D programme, he said.

“The anti-student decision of UGC may cause a serious flaw in the higher education system. It will, in particular, affect the life of the downtrodden students. Students hailing from backward and rural areas may not be able to cope with this difficult process,” Mr. Livingstone said in a statement here.

The move may lead to the opening of more private and commercial coaching centres. The UGC must reconsider and withdraw the decision and continue with the existing system of universities conducting entrance examinations, he said.