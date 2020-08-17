TNFU aligns to Centre’s goal

Tamil Nadu Dr. J. Jayalalithaa Fisheries University (TNFU) was in the process of developing low cost technologies, aligning itself to the goal of the Central Government to double income of farmers by 2022 through a thrust for agricultural activities.

As a farm university, TNFU was striving for socio-economic uplift of fishermen and fish farmers, A. Srinivasan, Registrar and Acting Vice-Chancellor, said after hoisting the national flag on Saturday.

The university would play a role in increasing crop production, marketing of agriculture products, enhancing the income of farmers through farming of fishes and livestock, Prof Srinivasan said.