TNFRS gears up for rescue operations in rain-hit districts

The Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Service Department has urged the public to get in touch over phone for attending to emergencies caused by flood-like situations.
The department is fully prepared to carry out rescue operations.
It has adequate man power, equipment such as inflatable rubber boats, long rescue ropes, other needy tools and vehicles to render assistance and help to rescue and evacuate those who are affected by floods, according to an official press release.
Statewide, 22 rescue commandoes have been posted in each of the 331 fire and recue stations.
Public can contact the Fire and Rescue Services by dialling 101 (all district headquarters).
In Tiruchi, the general public can also contact the District Fire Officer (Phone; 9445086493), or Assistant District Fire Officer, (9445086494)
