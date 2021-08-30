TNEB employees seek withdraal of Electricity Amendment Bill 2021

TIRUCHI

30 August 2021 05:54 IST

The Tamil Nadu Electricity Board Employees’ Federation on Sunday appealed to Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to adopt a resolution in the Assembly for withdrawal of the Electricity Amendment Bill 2021.

At its Executive Committee meeting here, Federation president S. Manikandan and General Secretary A. Sekkizhar also sought filling up of 50,000 Vacancies in TNEB, payment of ₹380 as daily wage to labourers employed by TANGEDCO, transfer of newly appointed gangmen to their native districts and to reduce training period to three months; and to issue the revised Dearness Allowance of 28% to all TNEB employees with effect from July 1, 2021.

