Tiruchirapalli

TNEB employees seek withdraal of Electricity Amendment Bill 2021

The Tamil Nadu Electricity Board Employees’ Federation on Sunday appealed to Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to adopt a resolution in the Assembly for withdrawal of the Electricity Amendment Bill 2021.

At its Executive Committee meeting here, Federation president S. Manikandan and General Secretary A. Sekkizhar also sought filling up of 50,000 Vacancies in TNEB, payment of ₹380 as daily wage to labourers employed by TANGEDCO, transfer of newly appointed gangmen to their native districts and to reduce training period to three months; and to issue the revised Dearness Allowance of 28% to all TNEB employees with effect from July 1, 2021.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 30, 2021 6:36:29 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/tneb-employees-seek-withdraal-of-electricity-amendment-bill-2021/article36172754.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY