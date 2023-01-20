TNEB employee trapped while obtaining bribe

January 20, 2023 09:20 pm | Updated 09:20 pm IST - TIRUCHI

An Inspector of Assessment, TNEB, was trapped by a team of Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption wing while obtaining bribe from an applicant for tariff change on Friday.

The official Jeyachandran attached to TNEB Woraiyur office was caught red-handed while obtaining ₹ 12,000 from the complainant Andrew Thomas who had sought the EB tariff change from domestic to commercial connection for his property at Thennur, meant to be let out on rent.

The official had initially demanded ₹ 15,000 bribe for processing the petition tariff change, and had scaled it down to ₹ 12,000. Not willing to pay the bribe, the complainant preferred a complaint with DVAC, Tiruchi detachment.

A case was registered and the official was trapped and remanded in judicial custody.