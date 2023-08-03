August 03, 2023 06:10 pm | Updated 06:10 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Tamil Nadu Diploma Engineer’s Association (TNDEA) has urged the Department of Employment and Training to make seniority and merit as the criteria for all promotional posts including principals at the Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) in the State.

In a statement, the association noted that though a recent Government Order had acted on a Supreme Court judgement to fill up vacancies in ITIs, it was not enough as the director of the Department of Employment and Training issued orders to appoint 28 eligible training officers or technical assistants as principals and assistant directors on a temporary basis.

“Our association had filed a case in the High Court for not following a roster seniority in promotion of all levels in our department as per Supreme court order. While all departments are revising seniority appointments, based on our case, our own department has opted for temporary postings,” S. Vijayamurugan, State head, TNDEA, told The Hindu.

In 2020, the association had filed a writ petition before the High Court of Madras, seeking a direction to the director of the Department of Employment and Training to prepare a seniority list of candidates from training officers working in the government-run ITIs who would be promoted to the post of principal without reservation.

