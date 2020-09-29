TNCSC to supply fortified rice to family cardholders

The stage is set for distribution of fortified rice to family cardholders in Tiruchi district from Thursday. The scheme is aimed at combating malnutrition among the populace.

The Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation (TNCSC) has begun moving stocks of fortified rice to fair price shops. Under the scheme, rice will be fortified through a process to add nutrients such as folic acid, vitamin B-12and iron. It will be mixed with rice meant for public distribution system at a ratio of 1:100 kg, whic will be distributed to cardholders from October 1.

TNCSC has identified 12 rice mills to process 14,000 tonnes a month. The blended rice is being moved to 1,224 fair price shops.

The Centre and State governments share the cost of adding nutrient values to the rice and transportation on 75:25 per cent basis.

“We have made all arrangements for distribution of fortified rice in the district. Ration cardholders will get it free of cost from Thursday,” said K. Anbalagan, District Supply Officer, Tiruchi.

He says there are 79,500 ration cards in the district. Each cardholder will get 20 kg of rice. The content of fortified rice will be 200 gram in 20 kg of rice. They will be distributed through 1,224 ration shops including 19 shops run by TNCSC.

The State government has given permission to supply the fortified rice to cardholders in October and November.