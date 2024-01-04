GIFT a SubscriptionGift
TNCSC may procure about 5 lakh tonnes of samba paddy in Thanjavur district

January 04, 2024 08:12 pm | Updated 08:12 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation plans to procure about 80% of the anticipated ‘samba’ harvest of 6 lakhs tonnes in Thanjavur district.

District Collector Deepak Jacob said that ‘samba’ crop was cultivated in Thanjavur district on 1,18,493 hectares against the targeted cultivation area of 1,38,427 hectares during this ‘samba’ season.

Claiming that a harvest of around 6 lakh tonnes of ‘samba’ paddy was expected during this season, the Collector said the TNCSC planned to procure 5 lakh tonnes of paddy through 620 direct purchase centres. Necessary arrangements had been made for the procurement, safe movement and storage, the Collector said and added that taluk-level vigilance committees had been formed to ensure procurement of quality paddy from farmers.

Farmers can avail details relating to marketing, complaints and suggestions relating to ‘samba’ procurement by dialling toll-free number 1800-599-3450, the release added.

