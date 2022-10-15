TNCSC issues notices to DPC staff

ADVERTISEMENT

The Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation has issued notices to employees of 50 direct purchase centres in Thanjavur district seeking an explanation for the alleged ₹28.35 lakh loss suffered by the Corporation through the movement of paddy from the DPCs to open storage points during the procurement year 2020-21.

According to official sources, fake bills were prepared by the staff to offset the loss incurred in the transportation of paddy to the open storage points. Hence, the staff were given a week’s time to provide a proper explanation to the charges levelled against them.