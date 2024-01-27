TNCSC commissions 25,000 metric tonnes paddy storage facility at Edamanal in Mayiladuthurai district

January 27, 2024 05:22 pm | Updated 05:22 pm IST - MAYILADUTHURAI

The Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation (TNCSC) has commissioned 25 semi-covered paddy storage sheds constructed at a cost of ₹ 31.25 crore with financial assistance from the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) at Edamanal in Mayiladuthurai district.

Chief Minister M. K. Stalin recently inaugurated the 25,000 metric tonnes storage facility through video conferencing from Chennai. “Facilities were made in the 25 semi-covered sheds with a storage capacity of 1,000 metric tonnes each to store paddy procured from direct purchase centres at villages in Sirkazhi and Kollidam blocks,” said G. Gunaseelan, Executive Engineer, TNCSC, Thanjavur Circle.

The State government proposed constructing semi-covered roofing sheet sheds with concrete flooring in select areas of delta districts. The objective of establishing covered sheds was to protect the stored grains from getting drenched during rain, said the official.

The TNCSC executed the construction of 25 sheds at Edamanal in two phases with financial assistance from NABARD. In the first phase, nine sheds were constructed and put to use for storing paddy a few months ago, while the remaining sheds were constructed in the second phase.

Further, the TNCSC has called for tenders to establish such facilities at Kothangudi and Neelathanallur in Thanjavur district with a storage capacity of 9,000 metric tonnes and 13,000 metric tonnes, respectively.

