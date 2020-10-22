TNCSC aims at procuring 40 lakh tonnes of paddy

Thanjavur

22 October 2020 18:44 IST

The Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation has revised its target for paddy procurement for the year 2020-21 to 40 lakh tonnes.

Going by the response from M. Sudha Devi, Managing Director, TNCSC, to the questions regarding procurement of paddy given to reporters at the District Collectorate here on Thursday it seems that the record procurement of 32.41 lakh tonnes of paddy from October 1, 2019 to September 30, 2020 has given confidence to the Corporation to hike its target for procurement.

The TNCSC MD has said that ever since the decentralisation of paddy procurement in 2003, such a huge quantity of procurement has not been recorded.