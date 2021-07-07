TNCPCR takes stock of COVID-19 preventive measures

TIRUCHI

07 July 2021 19:39 IST

As a preparedness measure to counter a possible third wave of COVID-19, the Tamil Nadu Commission for Protection of Child Rights has laid stress on stepping up preventive measures by various organisations working towards child welfare.

Chairperson Saraswathi Rangasamy met stakeholders to take stock of preventive measures being undertaken here on Wednesday.

In an interaction with media persons, Ms. Rangasamy said the aim was to prevent the spread of COVID-19 among children. “We want to ensure that the children are protected. We are meeting all stakeholders to understand the efforts that they are taking and provide suggestions.”

The Commission also urged the stakeholders to raise awareness among parents and caregivers.

She said she and other members of the Commission were conducting similar meetings in 20 districts.

Ms. Rangasamy said the Commission was also working towards clamping down on unregistered children’s homes and prevent child marriages. “The number of child marriages has increased as children are confined to their homes, without schools. We are also reaching out to families to create awareness of the legal implications.”

To a query on relief measures provided to children whose parents died of COVID-19, Ms. Rangasamy said that as per the latest count, 93 children had lost both parents, while 3,953 had lost one parent in the State. Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had announced that children who had lost both parents to COVID-19 would be provided with financial assistance of ₹5 lakh as fixed deposit and the amount would be given to them with interest when they turned 18 years of age. For children who one parent, ₹3 lakh would be given to the surviving parent.

Collector S. Sivarasu said.the Tiruchi district administration had readied an additional 100 beds and approached private hospitals to increase their bed capacity, especially in paediatric wards.