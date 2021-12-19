TNCC chief urges State govt. to rescue farmers from debt crisis

The govt. must provide ₹1,000 to each farmer family per month, he says

Stating that farmers of the State were in distress due to mounting debt burden, TNCC president K.S. Alagiri on Sunday urged the State government to provide ₹1,000 to each farmer family per month to mitigate their financial crisis.

Speaking to reporters here, Mr. Alagiri said the farming community faced multiple challenges as they could not get remunerative price for their produce.”The wrong policies of the AIADMK government during its 10-year rule ruined the farmers. It did nothing to rescue them from the debt burden.”

Citing a recent study of National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD), which revealed that the debt crisis faced by farmers in Tamil Nadu was much higher than their counterparts in other States, Mr. Alagiri called upon the DMK government to rescue them by providing monthly relief.

He took strong exception to BJP’s demand to disband the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment (HR&CE) department, which, he said, upheld equal rights for all in temples. It was only after the temples in the State were brought under the department that all people irrespective of their caste could visit the them without discrimination. The BJP was attempting to tamper with the well-established system and it was condemnable.

On the BJP government’s move to raise the legal age of marriage of girls to 21 from 18, the TNCC president said it would help women in terms of their overall well-being. But, most parents in the country preferred their daughters to get married as early as possible. Hence, instead of enacting the Act, the Centre could launch a nationwide campaign to create awareness of the ill-effects of early marriage.

On the AIADMK’s charges that the DMK had failed to implement most of the promises made in its manifesto, Mr. Alagiri said the AIADMK was playing politics to be in the limelight. If the party wanted to protest, it should be against the BJP government at the Centre that miserably failed in all aspects of governance.

It was because of aligning with the BJP, that the AIADMK suffered defeat in the Assembly election, he added.