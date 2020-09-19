TNBA urges Centre to direct banks to stop auction

Tiruchi

19 September 2020 17:35 IST

The Tamil Nadu Boilers Association, comprising manufacturers of boiler and boiler components, has appealed to the Union Ministries of Finance and MSME to direct banks to stop auctioning properties of MSME units under the SARFAESI Act until the pandemic comes to an end.

Expressing concern over banks initiating such action against micro, small and medium enterprises, Rajappa Rajkumar, treasurer of the association, in a representation to the Ministries, observed that the MSMEs were already facing a severe crisis due to the general recession, policy changes and the lockdown enforced due to the pandemic.

“Many of them were fighting for their very survival and workers were losing jobs. MSMEs were awaiting clear guidelines from the government regarding stressed and NPA units. But at this critical junction, banks have started auctioning properties of various MSME unit under the SARFAESI (The Securitisation and Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of Securities Interest Act, 2002) Act,” Mr. Rajkumar said.

In such cases, the only court the borrower can appeal to is the Debt Recovery Tribunal. “But it takes more than a week after paying the requisite fee for the hearing to come up at the Tribunal in Madurai, whereas the bank auction notice gives the MSME units only two weeks, with just 10 working days,” Mr. Rajkumar claimed.

Under these circumstances the borrowers are denied their legal right to appeal against the bank action. Hence, the Centre should either direct banks to stop all auctions until the pandemic is over or provide a special channel for appeal, he demanded.

Although the MSME sector is considered the backbone of the country in view of the employment opportunities generated by it, proper attention is not being bestowed on the needs of the sector, he regretted.