TNAU’s Cotton Research Station demonstrates mechanical harvester

January 31, 2023 12:03 am | Updated 12:03 am IST - PERAMBALUR

A first-of-its-kind mechanical cotton harvester was demonstrated before farmers at Veppanthattai in Perambalur district at the Cotton Research Station of Tamil Nadu Agricultural University, on Monday.

The demonstration was done during the course of a workshop on ‘Future prospects of cotton farming in Tamil Nadu’ in the light of the shrinkage in the crop area due to factors like labour shortage and lengthy duration of conventional harvesting.

The mechanical harvester can complete the process in a one-acre cotton field in 45 minutes at a much lower cost, M.K. Kalarani Director, Directorate of crop Management, TNAU, said.

According to the Director of Centre for Plant Breeding and Genetics, TNAU, Ravikesavan, CO 17 variety was quite suitable for mechanical harvesting.

TNAU has developed a technology capsule for complete mechanization in cotton including mechanical harvesting, Subrahmaniyan, Director, Rice Research Institute, Aduthurai, said.

Mechanical harvesting of cotton is a must for sustaining cotton farming in Tamil Nadu, Ramasamy, Chairman, Rasi Seed, added.

S. Somasundaram, Professor and Head, Cotton Research Station, said mechanical harvest of cotton crop was demonstrated on a 10-acre plot in the premises of the institution. The utility of the machine will be demonstrated to farmers at their farms shortly, he said.

An exhibition and brainstorming session was also conducted to familiarise farmers with the latest findings in the process of cultivation right from sowing to harvesting. Perambalur MLA M. Prabhaharan inaugurated the exhibition.

The CRS has been equipping cotton farmers with knowledge on the ideal spacing between plants for effective mechanical harvesting, correct utilisation of fertilisers and pesticides, and utility of specific farm equipment.