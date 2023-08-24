HamberMenu
TNAU scientists inspect sugarcane crop affected by Pokkah Boeng disease in Perambalur

August 24, 2023 07:14 pm | Updated 07:14 pm IST - PERAMBALUR

The Hindu Bureau
Scientists from Sugarcane Research Station, Cuddalore, interacting with sugarcane farmers at Nallarikkai village in Perambalur district.

A two-member team from the Tamil Nadu Agricultural University’s Sugarcane Research Station, Cuddalore, inspected standing sugarcane crop which have been affected by Pokkah Boeng, a fungal disease which could cause severe yield loss in some cane varieties, here on Wednesday.

The team, comprising M.Jayachandran, Professor (Agronomy) and S.Thangeswari, Assistant Professor (Plant Pathology), Sugarcane Research Station, Cuddalore, inspected the affected fields at Puduvettakudi where standing crops registered by the public-sector Perambalur Sugar Mills Ltd have been affected. The crops in some fields in the village have also been affected mealy bug and yellow leaf disease.

The scientists interacted with farmers from Puduvettakudi, Maruthaiyankovail and other villages at a consultative meet held at Nallarikkai village in Veppur Panchayat Union and suggested various remedial measures to revive the affected crops. They elaborated measures to control the Pokkah Boeng and other diseases.

Dr.Jayachandran told The Hindu that incidence of Pokkah Boeng disease has been found in two varieties of sugarcane raised in some parts of Tamil Nadu over the past six months but it has been brought under control and managed with the help of the intervention of the State government.

Farmers have already been advised about remedial measures such as applying fungicide and pesticide and most farmers had implemented the recommendation. However in some places, the crop has been affected by micro nutrient deficiency. The crop needed adequate nutrition after the remedial measures. The situation was aggravated by to the prevailing dry weather conditions and lack of adequate water for irrigation, he observed.

The situation in Perambalur was largely under control though the boron deficiency was detected in the crop in some fields. In some fields, the crop has also been affected by inter-node borer, mealy bug and yellow leaf and wilt diseases. Appropriate remedial measures have been suggested to the farmers. Farmers have also been advised to change the variety after cutting the affected crop, he said.

