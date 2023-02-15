TNAU in Coimbatore releases 23 new crop varieties

February 15, 2023 06:02 pm | Updated 06:02 pm IST

COIMBATORE: Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU) on Wednesday released 23 agricultural, horticultural and tree crop varieties suiting different agro-climatic regions across the State.

Vice-Chancellor V. Geethalakshmi released 16 varieties in agricultural crops, three in horticulture and four in tree crops, besides unveiling 10 agro-technologies and six farm implements / machinery to reduce drudgery and cost of cultivation of major crops.

Showcasing four varieties in ric,e including an improved version of Kavuni C0 57, three in pulses, two in oil seeds, and one each in maize, sugarcane and green manure crop sunnhemp, the Vice-Chancellor said the new varieties were advantageous in terms of duration of cultivation, productivity, nutrition value, resistance to pests, and return on investment.

In commemoration of the International Year of Millets 2023 and to encourage farmers to cultivate more areas under millets, and the consumers to take more millets in regular diet, four new varieties: pearl millet hybrid COH 10, Sorghum K 13, Kudiraivali ATL 1 and Panivaragu ATL 2 were released.

The two horticulture crops constituted ridge gourd MDU 1 and ‘kolikal avarai’ CO 16. As for flower crop, winter jasmine CO 1, which provides yield throughout the season was released.

In keeping with the State government’s efforts to increase forest cover from the present 17 % to 30 % by increasing area under cultivation in waste and dry lands, the TNAU came out with four varieties: silk cotton (MTP-1), Red Sanders (MTP 1), Casuarina (MTP 3) and Khaya (MTP 1).

Seeds for the new crops were available in considerable quantities, and the availability will be scaled up through community seed production for supply to farmers at subsidised costs, Prof. Geethalakshmi said.

Figuring in the new agro technologies was the expertise to provide customised weather forecast information village-wise in every three-km range, arrived at through developing advisories 108 crop varieties based on Artificial Neural Network and Machine Learning data mining, the Vice-Chancellor said.