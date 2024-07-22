ADVERTISEMENT

TNAU Cotton Research Station launches ‘Krishi Sakhi’ training programme for women

Updated - July 22, 2024 07:13 pm IST

Published - July 22, 2024 07:12 pm IST - PERAMBALUR

The Hindu Bureau

Cotton Research Station, Veppanthattai, under the auspices of Tamil Nadu Agricultural University, inaugurated a five-day ‘Krishi Sakhi’ training programme for 30 women farmers and self-help group members, with the aim of promoting environmentally friendly and economically viable growing techniques on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The programme was launched by A. Amudha, project director, Tamil Nadu State Rural Livelihood Mission, Perambalur. In her inaugural address, Ms. Amudha said that the goal of the training was to create a ripple effect to improve agricultural productivity, enhance soil health and the overall well-being of the community.

V. Marudharasan, farmer, and natural products entrepreneur, spoke on the benefits of consuming toxin-free food.

ADVERTISEMENT

Station head S. Somasundaram said that ‘Krishi Sakhi’ would help to enable the participants to aid farmers at their doorstep with all necessary information.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The training programme is due to end on July 26.

A second batch of 30 participants will be trained in August.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US