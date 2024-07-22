TNAU Cotton Research Station launches ‘Krishi Sakhi’ training programme for women

Cotton Research Station, Veppanthattai, under the auspices of Tamil Nadu Agricultural University, inaugurated a five-day ‘Krishi Sakhi’ training programme for 30 women farmers and self-help group members, with the aim of promoting environmentally friendly and economically viable growing techniques on Monday.

The programme was launched by A. Amudha, project director, Tamil Nadu State Rural Livelihood Mission, Perambalur. In her inaugural address, Ms. Amudha said that the goal of the training was to create a ripple effect to improve agricultural productivity, enhance soil health and the overall well-being of the community.

V. Marudharasan, farmer, and natural products entrepreneur, spoke on the benefits of consuming toxin-free food.

Station head S. Somasundaram said that ‘Krishi Sakhi’ would help to enable the participants to aid farmers at their doorstep with all necessary information.

The training programme is due to end on July 26.

A second batch of 30 participants will be trained in August.