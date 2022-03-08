T.N. Urban Employment Scheme will be expanded depending on availability of funds: Minister

Municipal Administration Minister K.N. Nehru plants a tree sapling to mark the inauguration of the Tamil Nadu Urban Employment Scheme on Kuzhumani Road in Tiruchi on Tuesday.

March 08, 2022 17:44 IST

The scheme for the urban poor has been launched in K.Abishekapuram zone in Tiruchi

The Tamil Nadu Urban Employment Scheme, drawn on the lines of Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme, to improve the livelihood of the urban poor was launched in the city by Municipal Administration Minister K.N. Nehru on Tuesday.

The State government has made a modest initial allotment of ₹100 crore for the scheme. To start with, it would be implemented in two zones in Chennai Corporation and one zone each in other corporations, seven municipalities and 37 Town Panchayats in the State.

Launching the initiative at Ward 8 in K. Abishekapuram zone, Mr. Nehru said the scheme would be expanded to more areas depending on availability of funds. “We will approach the Chief Minister with the request.”

He added that the Centre was implementing the MGNREG scheme for the rural population In Tamil Nadu. But the population in urban areas was high in comparison to other States. “We have requested the Centre to take this into account too.”

Under the scheme, stakeholders groups would be formed in each ward and the works recommended by the group would be taken up for execution. Works such as creating rainwater harvesting structures, maintaining parks, micro compost yards and existing drains, clearing bushes on roads and kutcha drains, planting tree saplings on road sides and desilting temple tanks, would be taken up under the initiative. Beneficiaries under the scheme would be paid ₹.363 a day as wages.

In K. Abishekapuram zone of the Corporation, 5,630 job cards had been issued to eligible persons who had expressed willingness to work under the scheme. The eligible beneficiaries were identified after a survey of 62,300 habitations in the zone, an official statement said.

Collector S. Sivarasu, Mayor M. Anbazhagan, Corporation Commissioner P.M.N. Mujibur Rahuman and other officials were present.

Later, speaking to reporters, Mr. Nehru said steps were being taken implement Jal Jeevan Mission, for supply of drinking water to urban areas. “We have approached the Union Urban Development Minister and he has assured us increased funding. We will soon be submitting proposals to the Ministry.”

Mr. Nehru disclosed that tenders for construction of a new bridge across the Cauvery in the city at an estimated cost of ₹130 crore, would be called soon.

He parried a question on the possibility of water charges and electricity tariff being hiked in the State.