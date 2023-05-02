ADVERTISEMENT

TN Untouchability Eradication Front condemns Pudukottai police for not allowing members to enter Vengaivayal

May 02, 2023 12:06 am | Updated 12:06 am IST - PUDUKOTTAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamil Nadu Untouchability Eradication Front (TNUEF) State general secretary K. Samuel Raj on Monday condemned the Pudukottai police for not “allowing him and a section of the outfit’s office bearers” from meeting the Adi Dravidar families at Vengaivayal village where an overhead tank which supplies water to Dalits was contaminated with human excreta.

In a statement, Mr. Samuel Raj said he along with some office bearers and Communist Party of India (Marxist) district secretary S. Kavivarman went to Vengaivayal village when the police stopped them at the entrance and prevented them from meeting the affected families. 

Mr. Samuel Raj contended it was illegal to prevent members of organisations from meeting the affected people at Vengaivayal without obtaining any written order from the revenue or the police and merely on the basis of oral instruction that entering the village would lead to law and order problems.

According to him, it was the democratic right of organisations and individuals to meet the affected people to console them and provide them with legal assistance. The police do not have the right to prevent from entering the village based on oral instruction, he contended. The affected persons subsequently met the Front members outside the village and explained their plight to them, he added.

