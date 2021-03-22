T.N. unit of Railway Act Apprentice Association to support DMK-led front

TIRUCHI

22 March 2021 23:05 IST

‘Party has promised to support us in case pending in court’

The Tamil Nadu unit of the All India Railway Act Apprentice Association has decided to extend its support to the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam-led alliance in the upcoming elections and work hard for its resounding victory.

Speaking to reporters here on Monday, association coordinator T. Raja said the DMK had in its manifesto stated that 75% of employment opportunities would be given to the youth of Tamil Nadu in government recruitment and in the private sector.

Mr. Raja said the recruitment of Act Apprentices in the railways had stopped all over the country from 2013 till date since a case was pending in the Supreme Court.

The State unit of the association had been staging demonstrations demanding that Act Apprentices of Tamil Nadu who had completed training should be recruited in Southern Railway using the powers of its General Manager.

The demand was placed before the DMK

Members of Parliament had raised their voice in Parliament for direct recruitment of Act Apprentices in the railway. However, it was not accepted by the railway administration citing a case pending in the Supreme Court, Mr. Raja said.

The DMK extended support to the association when a majority of north Indians were selected for training for Act Apprenticeship in the Southern Railway in 2018.

Mr. Raja claimed that the DMK had come forward to extend its help and assistance to the association in the case that was pending in the court.

Manifesto

The DMK had heeded the request of the association for providing 75% of employment opportunities in government and private sectors in the State for the educated youth of Tamil Nadu and mentioned it in the poll manifesto.

The association, which had over 1,500 members in Tamil Nadu, would support the DMK-led alliance and work for its victory in the upcoming elections, Mr. Raja added.