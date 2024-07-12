ADVERTISEMENT

T.N. should prevail upon CWMA, Centre on Cauvery water release: Farmers’ association

Published - July 12, 2024 09:36 pm IST - TIRUVARUR:

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamizhaga Cauvery Vivasayigal Sangam has urged the State government to prevail upon the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) and the Central government to ensure that the Karnataka government complies with the Authority’s directions to release water into Cauvery river.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing the media at Mannargudi in Tiruvarur district on Friday, Sangam general secretary P.R. Pandian regretted that the Upper Riparian State had no right to deny or overlook the CWMA’s directions on sharing of the Cauvery water with Lower Riparian States.

The CWMA’s directions to Karnataka to release one tmcft of water into the Cauvery till July 30 did not augur well for the Delta farmers who were facing severe water scarcity, Mr. Pandian said, adding that Kabini reservoir in Karnataka had achieved its full capacity a week ago and Krishnaraja Sagar was about to get filled up to its holding capacity. Hence, the CWMA should have directed Karnataka to release 2.50 tmcft of water daily to Tamil Nadu, he added.

Terming Karnataka’s refusal to comply with the CWMA’s directions audacious, Mr. Pandian urged the Tamil Nadu government to prevail upon the Authority to ensure that the Karnataka government complied with its directions. If it (the Authority) could not succeed in its attempt, the State government should urge the Authority to take the assistance of the Central government to ensure that the rightful share of Delta farmers reached them on time, he added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US