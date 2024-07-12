T.N. should prevail upon CWMA, Centre on Cauvery water release: Farmers’ association

The Tamizhaga Cauvery Vivasayigal Sangam has urged the State government to prevail upon the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) and the Central government to ensure that the Karnataka government complies with the Authority’s directions to release water into Cauvery river.

Addressing the media at Mannargudi in Tiruvarur district on Friday, Sangam general secretary P.R. Pandian regretted that the Upper Riparian State had no right to deny or overlook the CWMA’s directions on sharing of the Cauvery water with Lower Riparian States.

The CWMA’s directions to Karnataka to release one tmcft of water into the Cauvery till July 30 did not augur well for the Delta farmers who were facing severe water scarcity, Mr. Pandian said, adding that Kabini reservoir in Karnataka had achieved its full capacity a week ago and Krishnaraja Sagar was about to get filled up to its holding capacity. Hence, the CWMA should have directed Karnataka to release 2.50 tmcft of water daily to Tamil Nadu, he added.

Terming Karnataka’s refusal to comply with the CWMA’s directions audacious, Mr. Pandian urged the Tamil Nadu government to prevail upon the Authority to ensure that the Karnataka government complied with its directions. If it (the Authority) could not succeed in its attempt, the State government should urge the Authority to take the assistance of the Central government to ensure that the rightful share of Delta farmers reached them on time, he added.