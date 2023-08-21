T.N. should coordinate with Centre to solve Cauvery water crisis: Dhinakaran

August 21, 2023 04:42 pm | Updated 04:42 pm IST - THANJAVUR:

The Tamil Nadu government should coordinate with the Central government to find a solution to the present water shortage crisis being faced by the State’s Delta farmers, AMMK leader leader T.T.V. Dhinakaran said on Monday.

Talking to reporters in Thanjavur, Mr.Dhinakaran slammed the the “adamant behaviour” of the Karnataka government in not adhering to the the Supreme Court’s directions on Cauvery water-sharing. Though the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister claims that a cordial relationship exists with Karnataka, he should not hesitate to coordinate with the Centre to put an end to the current crisis threatening the lifeline of Delta farmers, Mr. Dhinakaran said.

“The Chief Minister should act expeditiously and approach the court along with the Centre, to counter the Karnataka government’s stand on the Cauvery issue”, he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Responding to a question on electoral alliances, Mr. Dhinakaran said that the party was not averse to the idea of contesting alone in the forthcoming Parliamentary elections. If a conducive situation arises at the time of the Parliamentary elections, then the party would enter into an alliance led by a national party, he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.