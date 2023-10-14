ADVERTISEMENT

T.N. sand mining probe | Enforcement Directorate inspects quarries on Kollidam river bed in Sirkazhi

October 14, 2023 02:30 pm | Updated 02:30 pm IST - MAYILADUTHURAI

A team of more than 30 officials conducted the inspection at closed sand quarries in Madhirivelur, Pattiyamedu and Palooranpadugai villages on the Kollidam river, near Sirkazhis

The Hindu Bureau

Officers of the Directorate of Enforcement conducted an inspection at sand quarries on the Kollidam River bed near Sirkazhi in Mayiladuthurai district | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Officers of the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) on Saturday, October 14, 2023, inspected three sand quarries on the Kollidam river bed near Sirkazhi in Mayiladuthurai district.

The probe is part of a State-wide operation by the ED, into allegations that a large quantity of sand is being excavated from riverbeds and sold illegally, bypassing the online sales mechanism, thereby causing a huge loss to the State exchequer. 

According to sources, a team of more than 30 officials conducted the inspection at closed sand quarries in Madhirivelur, Pattiyamedu and Palooranpadugai villages on the Kollidam river, near Sirkazhi.

The officials checked the depth of the sand mined on the river bed, sources said.

The ED officials had also conducted inspections at sand quarries in Karur this week

