T.N. sand mining probe | Enforcement Directorate inspects quarries on Kollidam river bed in Sirkazhi

October 14, 2023 02:30 pm | Updated 02:30 pm IST - MAYILADUTHURAI

Officers of the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) on Saturday, October 14, 2023, inspected three sand quarries on the Kollidam river bed near Sirkazhi in Mayiladuthurai district.

The probe is part of a State-wide operation by the ED, into allegations that a large quantity of sand is being excavated from riverbeds and sold illegally, bypassing the online sales mechanism, thereby causing a huge loss to the State exchequer.

According to sources, a team of more than 30 officials conducted the inspection at closed sand quarries in Madhirivelur, Pattiyamedu and Palooranpadugai villages on the Kollidam river, near Sirkazhi.

ADVERTISEMENT

The officials checked the depth of the sand mined on the river bed, sources said.

The ED officials had also conducted inspections at sand quarries in Karur this week.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.