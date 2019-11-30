TN Rains: Rama Theertha Kulam temple tank in Tiruchi full

Rama Theertha Kulam, a temple tank belonging to the Jambukeswarar Akilandeswari Temple in Thiruvanaikoil, Tiruchi is filled to the brim after several years, following good rainfall this monsoon season. The tank had dried up a few years ago owing to poor rainfall and depletion of groundwater.

“We have been living here for nearly 25 years. We would enter the Kulam to take a bath, wash clothes and vessels. It satiated all our water needs. The water flows from the Srirangam Nattu Vaical and into the Ram Theertha Kulam, and there is also an underground outlet which allows the water from here to flow into other temple tanks in the area,” said M. Malathi, a resident of Thiruvanaikovil.

The tank, in recent times, had dried up and children used it as a playground, Ms. Malathi said. “Although we now have water connections to our house, looking at the temple tank overflow makes our hearts fill with joy,” she says. A board erected near the temple tank states its name and its attachment to the Akilandeswari Temple.

“According to legend, Lord Ram is said to have performed a puja here, before travelling to Lanka. That is how the tank got its name,” adds Ms. Malathi.

Officials of the Public Works Department say that the temple tank will help in replenishing groundwater around the tank. These tanks, which do not have a concrete or clay bed, will allow for more permeation. These localities will be free of water problems for the next one to two years, an official said.

Owing to the recent rains, many such small temple tanks and ponds have filled up in the city. Officials say a well-maintained tank has the potential to improve the groundwater level for at least a few years.

Although it is commonly believed that the temple tanks were constructed after the construction of the temple, it is the tanks which came first, says K. Renganathan, another resident. “The temple tank would be dug first to serve as a source of water for construction. When another temple is built nearby, a channel from the existing tank would be connected,” he said.