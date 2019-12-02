TN Rains: Patients moved out of Krishnapuram government hospital in Perambalur

A total of 27 patients, 30 attenders and six hospital staff members were rescued from the Government Hospital, Krishnapuram, in Perambalur after the approach road to the hospital was inundated following heavy overnight rainfall. The heavy downpour on Sunday night had left the patients and visitors stranded.

Hospital authorities alerted the Fire and Rescue Service personnel who rushed to the spot to rescue those on the hospital premises. “The entrance to the hospital campus is inundated with knee-deep rainwater. By tying a rope for support, we were able to guide all the patients and their visitors out quickly,” said U. Thamotharan, District Fire Officer, Perambalur. Although there was no flooding inside the hospital, the patients were moved out as a safety measure, he added.

District Collector V. Santha visited the hospital and requested the patients to stay and receive treatment at a nearby community hall in Krishnapuram until the water receded. If needed, the patients will be shifted to the Government Headquarters Hospital, she said. Medical equipment and supplies including medicines, stands for IV fluids and other necessary items were also stocked at the community hall, officials said.