T.N plays a pivotal role in development of India, says Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal

December 09, 2023 - MAYILADUTHURAI

Tamil Nadu carries a rich legacy of culture and heritage and gives a lot of encouragement, knowledge, wisdom, and vision for the development of India, said Sarbananda Sonowal, Union Minister for Port, Shipping, and Waterways in Mayiladuthurai on December 9.

The Minister was at Sembanarkoil in Mayiladuthurai district as a part of the nationwide Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra aimed to raise awareness among the public through outreach activities regarding various schemes of the Union government.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Sonowal said Tamil Nadu is the State where social reforms began very early and great personalities have spread egalitarian ideas. The State has been taking the leadership in making India an Atmanirbhar Bharat and the people of Tamil Nadu play a pivotal role in the development of India.

Mr. Sonowal said the Union government is committed to the development of all sections of society across the country. Many farmers, women, youth, and senior citizens have benefitted through various initiatives and schemes of the Union government, he said.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been paying special attention to schemes that aimed to uplift people living below poverty line,” said Mr. Sonowal, adding that the focus of the Union government is to ensure every citizen a dignified living and earning through social security and economic upliftment.

The Minister distributed loan assistance to beneficiaries and women self-help group members under the Prime Minister Employment Generation Programme, Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Formalisation of Micro food processing Enterprises, and Stand Up India. Sunil Paliwal, Chairperson, Chennai Port Trust, and members of the Bharatiya Janata Party participated.

