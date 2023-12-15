GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

T.N. Minister K.N. Nehru lays foundation stone for new bus terminus in Srirangam

The new terminus will come up on 1.08 acres of land on Gandhi Road, at an estimated cost of ₹ 11.10 crore, and is due to be completed in six months, Minister Nehru said

December 15, 2023 05:07 pm | Updated 05:07 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau
A view of the site on Gandhi Road, where the Srirangam bus terminus is to come up

A view of the site on Gandhi Road, where the Srirangam bus terminus is to come up | Photo Credit: MOORTHY M

Residents of Srirangam in Tiruchi City can heave a sigh of relief as their long-pending demand for a new bus terminus in the temple town will soon become a reality. The new terminus will come up on 1.08 acres of land on Gandhi Road near the Rajagopuram of Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple, at an estimated cost of ₹ 11.10 crore.

On Friday, December 15, 2023, after laying the foundation stone for the new bus terminus, which falls under Ward 3 of the Tiruchi Corporation, T.N. Minister for Municipal Administration and Water Supply K.N. Nehru told mediapersons that a dedicated parking space has been proposed behind the bus terminus to facilitate commuters to park their two-wheelers. The project will be completed within six months, ahead of schedule, he said.

The proposal to establish a new bus stand at Srirangam was mooted a few years ago, following a demand from residents. The Tiruchi Corporation had planned to build the facility on a parcel of land near the Yatri Nivas in Panchakarai on the banks of River Kollidam. However, this proposal was subsequently discarded.

Eventually, the State government, heeding to public demand a few months ago, approved of the proposal forwarded by the civic body to establish a bus terminus on land on Gandhi Road.

The Department of Municipal Administration and Water Supply, through a government order on September 26, accorded administrative sanction to construct the bus terminus at the temple town at an estimated cost of ₹ 11.10 crore. The State government will provide ₹7.77 crore for the construction from the Capital Grant Fund, while the Tiruchi Corporation will contribute the remaining ₹3.33 crore from its general fund.

The two-storey building will have provisions to park eight buses at a time on the ground floor and a commercial complex to house 22 shops, besides rooms for official purposes and toilet blocks. A multi-purpose hall that can accommodate 260 persons and a dining hall for 140 persons will come up on the first floor.

The Minister further said the Department of Municipal Administration is considering a plan to establish an omni bus stand in Srirangam on a plot of six acres of land owned by the Tiruchi Corporation, which is currently under the possession of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department on the banks of River Kollidam.

Later in the day, Mr. Nehru distributed pattas to over 2,000 beneficiaries, inaugurated completed projects to the tune of ₹124.49 crores and laid foundation stones for a few other projects. District Collector M. Pradeep Kumar, Mayor M. Anbazhagan, Corporation Commissioner R. Vaithinathan, and Srirangam MLA M. Palaniyandi were among those who participated in the events.

Related Topics

Tiruchi / public transport / road transport / civic infrastructure / public works & infrastructure

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.