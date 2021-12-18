T.N. keen on equitable industrial growth across State, says Minister

Tiruchi is the best bet for engineering industries: Thangam Thennarasu

The government was keen on ensuring equitable industrial development across Tamil Nadu in its quest to realise the target of making the State a $1 trillion economy by 2030, Industries Minister Thangam Thennarasu said on Saturday.

“Within a short span of seven months, Tamil Nadu has attracted about ₹60,000 crore of investments, thanks to the confidence instilled among investors by the new government. We aim to attract investments to the tune of ₹23 lakh crore and generate 46 lakh jobs by 2030,” Mr.Thennarasu said addressing an Industry Growth Conclave-Tiruchi, hosted jointly by the Confederation of Indian Industry and Tamil Nadu Industrial Investment Corporation, through video conference from Chennai.

Tamil Nadu, Mr. Thennarasu observed, was known for its educational excellence and produced very good professionals every year. “We should create the opportunity for professionals to begin their own ventures and start-ups,” he said.

Being an education hub, Tiruchi could not be overlooked in the industrial growth of the State. Tiruchi was the best bet for engineering industries, and there was still a lot of potential to be tapped. The region had good scope for promoting agro-based industries and food parks too.

Mr.Thennarasu told the industry representatives that the government was willing to hear them out and address their requirements.

The two State Ministers from the city, K.N.Nehru and Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, and the Chairman of CII, Tamil Nadu, S.Chandra Kumar, urged industry representatives to leverage the advantages offered by the good road, rail and air connectivity enjoyed by the centrally located tier-II city of Tiruchi in the State.

Mr. Nehru said more than 20,000 acres of land was available in Tiruchi and the government was ready to meet the land, power and water requirements of industries.

Mr. Poyyamozhi called upon the industry to work with the School Education Department, which was looking to integrate vocational education at the school level. Tiruchi could emerge as the node for manufacture of equipment for the defence sector, he said and urged industry to leverage the abundant human resource potential of the city.

Observing that the target of becoming $1 trillion economy was achievable, A. Sivathanu Pillai, eminent defence scientist considered the ‘father of BrahMos missile programme’, observed that industry could leverage India’s space programme and Indian Space Research Organisation’s move to establish a rocket launch pad in Tamil Nadu. Small and medium enterprises of Tiruchi could explore the scope for producing rocket parts.

The SMEs could explore opportunities offered by the country’s move to produce advanced medium combat aircrafts with stealth features and also manufacturing missile components as the nearby air force base in Thanjavur had a squadron of Sukhoi-30 MKI fighter planes, which would be fitted with BrahMos missiles. The industry should seek to exploit the titanium mineral resource available in the state, he said.

Sanjay Tyagi, Director, Software Technology Parks of India, called for efforts to nurture start-up eco system in the state and fostering unicorn companies.

Rajappa Rajkumar, Chairperson, Defence Chamber of Industry and Commerce, said the chamber was trying to establish a common facility centre to cater to units, which were seeking to produce defence equipment. The city had the facility and expertise to execute orders for the defence sector but there still was a gap in realising the potential and getting orders.

He suggested holding vendor registration camps of major defence establishments locally.

Hans Raj Verma, Chairman and Managing Director, TIIC, S. Sivarasu, Collector, P. Rajappa, president, TIDISSIA, and Umapathy, Deputy Director, National Institute of Technology-Tiruchi, were among those who participated.