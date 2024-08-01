T.N. in forefront of education and healthcare, says Udhayanidhi Stalin

Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin on Thursday said that Tamil Nadu was a model State in imparting education, healthcare, and infrastructure.

ADVERTISEMENT

Interacting with the tribal people of Pachamalai at Pudur near here, he said the State was at the forefront in school education. It had excellent infrastructure such as roads, buildings, and healthcare, serving people from all walks of life. It was because of the visionary leadership of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin.

Mr. Udhayanidhi said the State government was according priority for creating infrastructure to improve the overall living conditions of the tribal people. He had personally visited various parts of Pachamalai to study their needs. Their demands would certainly be implemented. There were petitions seeking monthly cash assistance. About 1.16 crore women had been paid ₹1,000 a month under the Kalaignar Magilair Urimai Thittam. All eligible women, who were left out in the scheme, would be included soon.

ADVERTISEMENT

Replying to the demands of tribal people, the Minister said that steps would be taken to create a panchayat union for the revenue villages in Pachamalai. The officials were working on a proposal to create a panchayat union. Similarly, the demand for transferring the rights of formation and maintenance of the ghat roads in Pachamalai, which were under the control of the Forest Department, to the State Highways would be considered.

Mr. Udhayanidhi distributed aids to the tune of ₹6.6 crore to 1,893 beneficiaries.

Minister for Municipal Administration K.N. Nehru, Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, Transport Minister S.S. Sivasankar, and Collector M. Pradeep Kumar were present.

Earlier, Mr. Udhayanidhi visited Bharathi Primary School at Allur and checked the implementation of the Chief Minister’s Breakfast Scheme. He had breakfast along with the schoolchildren. He visited Mukkombu and checked the streps taken by the Water Resources Department to handle the heavy discharge of surplus water from the Mettur dam.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.