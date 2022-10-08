T.N. Governor promoting Hindutva: Vaiko

MDMK general secretary Vaiko on Saturday alleged that Governor R.N. Ravi was working in tandem with the right-wing organisations to promote the ideals of Hindutva in the State.

ADVERTISEMENT

Answering a question on the Governor’s claim that the spiritual aspects of Tirukkural were systematically downplayed by missionaries like G.U. Pope while translating it into English, Mr. Vaiko, in an informal chat with the reporters here, said that the translation of Tirukkural by G.U. Pope was perfect in accordance with tenets outlined by Tiruvalluvar.

“Mr. Ravi has no deep understanding of Tirukkural. He pointed out that 16 Bills passed by the Tamil Nadu State Assembly were pending before the Governor for his assent for long.