T.N. Governor promoting Hindutva: Vaiko

The Hindu Bureau TIRUCHI
October 08, 2022 19:57 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

MDMK general secretary Vaiko on Saturday alleged that Governor R.N. Ravi was working in tandem with the right-wing organisations to promote the ideals of Hindutva in the State.

ADVERTISEMENT

Answering a question on the Governor’s claim that the spiritual aspects of Tirukkural were systematically downplayed by missionaries like G.U. Pope while translating it into English, Mr. Vaiko, in an informal chat with the reporters here, said that the translation of Tirukkural by G.U. Pope was perfect in accordance with tenets outlined by Tiruvalluvar.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

“Mr. Ravi has no deep understanding of Tirukkural. He pointed out that 16 Bills passed by the Tamil Nadu State Assembly were pending before the Governor for his assent for long.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app