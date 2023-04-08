ADVERTISEMENT

T.N. government will create necessary infrastructure required for judiciary, says Law Minister

April 08, 2023 02:25 am | Updated 02:25 am IST - PUDUKOTTAI

The Hindu Bureau

The State government will create necessary infrastructure required for the judiciary, Law Minister S. Regupathy said on Friday. 

The Chief Minister had been according due importance to judiciary, judicial administration and had been implementing the demands put forth by judicial officers, Mr. Regupathy said.

He was speaking at the inauguration of the Sub Court at Tirumayam, the District Munsif cum Judicial Magistrate Court at Ponnamaravathy and the District Munsif cum Judicial Magistrate Court at Karambakudi at a function held here.  The three courts had been inaugurated in Pudukottai district heeding a long-standing request, the Minister said. 

With the full cooperation of the High Court, Tamil Nadu was in the forefront in judicial administration and in Prison Department in 2022, Mr. Regupathy further said. 

Inaugurating the three courts in the presence of the Law Minister, Justice T. Raja, Acting Chief Justice of the Madras High Court, said new courts were being opened in various parts of the State with a view to ensure speedy justice to the general public.

Madras High Court Judges Justice S. S. Sundar and Justice R. Suresh Kumar, Collector Kavitha Ramu, Superintendent of Police Vanditha Pandey, Judicial Officers of Pudukottai district and members of Bar Associations of Pudukottai, Tirumayam and Alangudi participated, an official release said.

