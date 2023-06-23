T.N. government should procure entire ‘kuruvai’ harvest, says CPM leader K. Balakrishnan

June 23, 2023 06:39 pm | Updated 06:39 pm IST - THANJAVUR

Communist Party of India (Marxist) State secretary, K.Balakrishnan on Friday urged Tamil Nadu government to procure the entire ‘kuruvai’ harvest from farmers.

Interacting with journalists In Thanjavur, he said by increasing the minimum support price by just 5% the Narendra Modi-led Union government had again exhibited “its anti-farmer attitude”. Hence, the Tamil Nadu government should procure all the paddy harvested during this ‘kuruvai’ season in the State.

The State government should also rescue farmers by promoting and implementing a crop insurance scheme for paddy cultivated during ‘kuruvai’ season as the private insurance companies empanelled for implementing crop insurance did not evince interest to extend insurance cover for ‘kuruvai’ paddy, he said.

Responding to a question relating to a proposal to privatise paddy procurement, Mr. Balakrishnan said the CPI(M) had cautioned the government about the disadvantageous position the farmers would be pushed in to if the proposal was implemented.

Claiming that private players would impose stringent quality conditions for procurement, which would not be possible for the farmers to comply with, he insisted that the State should continue to procure paddy from farmers.

Touching on the current issue of availability of water for irrigation in Mettur dam, the CPI(M) leader said the Karnataka government should release the quantum of water to be released during ‘a distress period’ and the Tamil Nadu government to ensure judicial use of available water for irrigation to see through ‘kuruvai’.