TN farmers observe Black Day in solidarity with protesting farmers against new farm laws

Farmers’ organisations in TN’s central districts hoisted black flags to express solidarity with the farmers agitating against the three new farm laws in New Delhi, and to press the Union government to repeal the laws

Members of various farmers organisations and political parties hoisted black flags atop houses and staged protests in the central districts on Wednesday, to express solidarity with the farmers agitating against the three new farm laws in New Delhi and to press the Union government to repeal the laws.

The protest was being staged in response to the call given by Samyukta Kisan Morcha, to observe May 26 as Black Day, marking six months of farmers’ protests in New Delhi.

At Mannargudi, P.R. Pandian, president,Coordination Committee of Tamil Nadu All Farmers Associations, staged a demonstration after hoisting a black flag atop his house. Lakhs of farmers were risking their lives to stage the protest against the farm laws, he pointed out and criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for failing to hold talks with them. The Centre should come forward to repeal the three laws, he demanded and welcomed Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s reported assurance that a resolution would be adopted in the Assembly against the three new farm laws.

Cadre of the Communist Party of India and members of various other organisations such as Tamil Maanila Vivasaya Thozhilalar Sangam hoisted black flags atop their houses at Budalar and elsewhere in Thanjavur, Tiruchi and other districts in the central region.

In Tiruchi, a group of farmers, led by P. Ayyakannu, president, Desiya Thennidiya Nadigal Innaippu Vivasayigal Sangam, staged a protest by squatting on the road on the Karur-Bypass Road. They raised slogans urging the Centre to repeal the three new farm laws. and also ensure remunerative prices for farm produce.