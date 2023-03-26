ADVERTISEMENT

T.N. faces power cuts whenever DMK comes to power: EPS

March 26, 2023 11:06 pm | Updated 11:06 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

 

Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Sunday said Tamil Nadu faced electricity cuts whenever the DMK came to power. At the wedding reception of former AIADMK Minister R. Kamaraj’s son in Thanjavur, he said farmers of the Delta region were provided with round-the-clock power supply when the AIADMK was in power.

However, the present DMK government was fixing a time limit to provide power to them. This only showed that the State was facing power cuts.

According to him, the AIADMK stood with the farmers and farm labourers and ensured their welfare. The erstwhile AIADMK government, “after a long struggle and deliberations with the Centre”, had declared the Delta region as a protected special agricultural zone.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

He said no one could claim rights over the AIADMK as it was a cadre-based party, and added that no one could shake the party. Puducherry L-G Tamilisai Soundararajan, TMC president G.K. Vasan and AIADMK MLAs and others participated.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US