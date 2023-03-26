T.N. faces power cuts whenever DMK comes to power: EPS

March 26, 2023 11:06 pm | Updated 11:06 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Sunday said Tamil Nadu faced electricity cuts whenever the DMK came to power. At the wedding reception of former AIADMK Minister R. Kamaraj’s son in Thanjavur, he said farmers of the Delta region were provided with round-the-clock power supply when the AIADMK was in power.

However, the present DMK government was fixing a time limit to provide power to them. This only showed that the State was facing power cuts.

According to him, the AIADMK stood with the farmers and farm labourers and ensured their welfare. The erstwhile AIADMK government, “after a long struggle and deliberations with the Centre”, had declared the Delta region as a protected special agricultural zone.

He said no one could claim rights over the AIADMK as it was a cadre-based party, and added that no one could shake the party. Puducherry L-G Tamilisai Soundararajan, TMC president G.K. Vasan and AIADMK MLAs and others participated.