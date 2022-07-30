T.N. coconut farmers’ plea to government

Coconut cultivators have made an appeal to the Tamil Nadu government to retain their farming activity under the Agriculture Department.

In a memorandum addressed to Chief Minister M. K. Stalin, the Nasuvini Riverbed Farmers Welfare Association has said the cultivators had received information from reliable sources that it has been proposed to bring coconut cultivation under the Horticulture Department.

Pointing out that the wide field-level network in the Agriculture Department has helped them overcome issues and problems, especially during post-Gaja cyclone, association president V. Veerasenan has pleaded that coconut cultivation be retained with the Agriculture Department. The activity has remained under the Agriculture Department for a longer period and the implementation of the latest technologies such as drip irrigation with assistance from the department has helped the cultivators achieve the highest harvest of 11,271 coconuts per hectare per year compared to Kerala where the cultivators have managed to harvest only 9,175 per hectare per annum even though the area was higher than that of Tamil Nadu.