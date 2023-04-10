T.N. CM Stalin virtually inaugurates housing tenements in Tiruchi district  

April 10, 2023 04:55 pm | Updated 05:26 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Monday, inaugurated newly-built housing tenements of the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board (TNUHDB) in Irungalur panchayat, Tiruchi district via video-conferencing from the Secretariat in Chennai.

District Collector M. Pradeep Kumar presided over the inaugural ceremony in Irungalur and gave out house allotment orders and sale deeds to the beneficiaries.

Mr. Kumar said the TNUHDB, under phase - II of the ‘Housing for All’ project, constructed nearly 240 houses in 10 blocks at a cost of ₹21.16 crore, and they have been allocated to the urban poor. Each of these flats, with a plinth area of 400 sq. ft has been provided with proper drinking water and drainage facilities. Paverblock-topped pedestrian walking areas and rainwater harvesting systems are among the other facilities in the housing unit, the Collector said.

Officials from the Revenue Department and TNUHDB, along with elected representatives from local bodies accompanied the Collector.