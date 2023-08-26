ADVERTISEMENT

T.N. CM Stalin announces solatium for family of Tiruchi policeman killed in accident

August 26, 2023 12:42 pm | Updated 12:42 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The 45-year-old head constable was hit by a speeding car while he was regulating traffic; a solatium of ₹25 lakh will be given to his family, a press release said

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Saturday announced a solatium of ₹25 lakh to the family of a policeman who died in an accident while on duty in Tiruchi city.

A. Sridhar, 45, head constable of the Ariyamanagalam traffic police unit in Tiruchi City, suffered severe injuries on his head after being hit by a speeding car when he was regulating traffic movement near the Chennai arm of the roadover bridge near the railway junction, on July 30, 2023.

He was admitted to a private hospital for treatment, and on August 2, he succumbed to the injuries.

In a press release, Mr. Stalin expressed his condolences and announced a solatium of ₹25 lakh to the family of the deceased.

