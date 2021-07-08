Tiruchirapalli

TN Chief Minister halts convoy in Tiruvarur to greet newly weds

The couple, Rajamani and Rama, who had entered into wedlock at a marriage hall earlier at Pinnavasal, were standing on the roadside when the Chief Minister was proceeding towards Thirukuvalai from Tiruvarur   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A newly-wed couple waiting on the roadside at Pinnavasal near Tiruvarur were in for a pleasant surprise when Chief Minister, M.K. Stalin halted his convoy to greet them on his way to his ancestral home at Thirukuvalai on Wednesday.

The couple, Rajamani and Rama, who had entered into wedlock at a marriage hall earlier at Pinnavasal, were standing on the roadside with folded hands when the Chief Minister was proceeding towards Thirukuvalai from Tiruvarur.

On seeing them, Mr. Stalin ordered his driver to stop and alighted from his vehicle just to greet them, much to the delight of the couple. Touched by his gesture, the couple fell at the feet of Mr. Stalin and sought his blessings. The Chief Minister, after wishing the couple a happy married life, continued his journey.


