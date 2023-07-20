T.N. Cauvery Farmers Association flays State government’s move

July 20, 2023 04:48 pm | Updated 04:48 pm IST - TIRUVARUR:

The Tamil Nadu Cauvery Farmers Association has expressed its displeasure over the State government’s decision to seek the intervention of the Union government, rather than pressing the Cauvery Water Management Authority, to overcome the water shortage crisis threatening the standing kuruvai crop in delta districts.

Addressing the media at Mannargudi on Thursday, association general secretary P .R. Pandian said that delta farmers took up kuruvai cultivation in about five lakh acres this season following a plea from Chief Minister, M. K. Stalin. However, the standing crop faced acute water shortage in about 3.50 lakh acres, while the irrigation requirements in the remaining 1.50 lakh acres was managed with the available groundwater resources.

Claiming that the present combined storage of water in all dams in the Cauvery Basin of Karnataka was more than 80%, he said the Karnataka government refused to release the June quota of 9.1 tmcft of water to Tamil Nadu despite the CWMA’s directions.

Such being the case, the Tamil Nadu government had taken the circuitous route of approaching the Union Water Resources Ministry instead of exerting pressure on CWMA, an independent authority, to get the State’s due share of water released by Karnataka.

Stating that the meeting of Tamil Nadu Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan with Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat would not bring the desired results, Mr. Pandian urged the State to impress upon CWMA to convene an urgent meeting to sort out the issue. if Karnataka did not budge.

The Tamil Nadu government should initiate steps to bring the issue to the notice of the Supreme Court through the Authority, he added.