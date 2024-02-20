T.N. BJP functionaries place a set of demands to Railway Minister

February 20, 2024 07:38 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Tamil Nadu unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party has requested Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to introduce a daily train service from Chennai to Rameswaram via Tiruvarur, Tiruthuraipoondi and Karaikudi and implement other demands including introduction of a Vande Bharat express between Thanjavur and Chennai via Kumbakonam and Mayiladuthurai.

The party’s state general secretary M. Karupu Muruganantham and the BJP national council member and state secretary Thanga Varadharajan met the Railway Minister at New Delhi on Monday and handed over to him memorandums containing a set of railway-related demands which also included extension of trains.

While thanking the Railway Minister for introducing a tri-weekly train service between Tambaram and Sengottai via Tiruvarur, Pattukottai and Karaikudi, Mr. Muruganantham in a memorandum said this train service was of late insufficient to cater to the needs of the people residing in the Tiruvarur - Karaikudi stretch due to various reasons such as timing of the service, quota system in the number of seats and also the tri-weekly operation of the train service. As a result, the train service was not catering fully to the rail users residing on the section even though it was being operated via this route.

When the Tiruvarur - Karaikudi section was a metre gauge line, a daily overnight express train was operated from Chennai Egmore to Karaikudi as Kamban express. This train proved to be most convenient to the people of Aranthangi, Peravurani, Pattukottai, Adirampattinam, Muthupettai and Tiruthuraipoondi. Further, the timing was very convenient as well.

He requested the Railway Minister to introduce a daily express train service from Chennai to Rameswaram via Tiruvarur, Tiruthuraipoondi and Karaikudi for the benefit of the rail users besides providing revenue to the railways. He also appealed to the Railway Minister to expedite the electrification work between Tiruvarur and Karaikudi which would save fuel cost and time.

In his memorandum, Mr. Varadharajan requested the Railway Minister to restore the railway line between Mayiladuthurai and Tharangambadi which existed when it was a metre gauge line. He also appealed to the Minister for laying a new railway line in the Pudukottai - Thanjavur - Ariyalur stretch.

Mr. Varadharajan sought the introduction of the Vande Bharat express train between Thanjavur and Chennai Egmore via Kumbakonam and Mayiladuthurai ; extension of the Hyderabad - Tambaram Charminar express up to Nagercoil via Chidambaram, Kumbakonam and Thanjavur; introduction of a new ‘Sengol’ express from Thanjavur via Kumbakonam to New Delhi by duly extending the Hazrat Nizamuddin- Chennai Central - Hazrat Nizamuddin Garib Rath express and extension of the Erode - Tiruchi express up to Karaikal via Nagapattinam.