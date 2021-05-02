TN Assembly polls | DMK takes a clear lead in Central districts

TIRUCHI

02 May 2021 14:54 IST

The DMK and its allies were leading in all constituencies in Tiruchi, Ariyalur, Karur and Perambalur districts as of 1 p.m. on Sunday

The DMK-led alliance has established a robust lead over arch rival AIADMK in as many as 35 out of 41 constituencies across eight districts of the central region as of early afternoon on Sunday. As per the trends up to 1 pm, the AIADMK was leading in just six constituencies.

The DMK and its allies were leading in all constituencies in Tiruchi, Ariyalur, Karur and Perambalur districts. In all nine constituencies in Tiruchi district, the DMK candidates have established comfortable lead margins.

Barring Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar, all other candidates of the AIADMK are trailing in Pudukottai district. Out of eight constituencies in Thanjavur district, the DMK has taken a lead in six constituencies. The AIADMK has established a lead in Papanasam and Orathanadu constituencies.

In Nagapattinam district, the DMK candidates lead in four out of six constituencies, the AIADMK candidates are leading in two. In Tiruvarur, the DMK is leading in three out of four constituencies. The AIADMK is leading in one constituency.

Out of five sitting Ministers, Tourism Minister Vellamandi N. Natarajan and Transport Minister M.R. Vijayabaskar are trailing. C. Vijayabaskar, S. Kamaraj and O.S. Manian, the other three sitting ministers, are leading in Viralimalai, Nannilam and Vedaranyam constituencies respectively.

DMK principal secretary and former Minister K.N. Nehru, former Ministers S. Ragupathy and V. Senthil Balaji of the DMK are among prominent candidates, who have established leads over AIADMK candidates. Mr. Senthil Balaji was leading by a slender margin of 379 votes at the end of the second round in Karur constituency.