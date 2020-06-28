T.N. accelerates testing for COVID-19: Health Minister

PUDUKOTTAI

Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar on Sunday said that the State government had adopted the strategy of stepping up the pace of testing through mobile health department teams and by conducting fever camps to curb spread of COVID-19.

The strategy was to identify COVID-19 positive patients early, isolate them in order to prevent the spread of the disease, and provide comprehensive treatment for them in an effort to bring down the mortality rate, Mr. Vijayabaskar told reporters here after reviewing the measures being taken in Pudukottai district with officials to curb the spread of the viral disease

At a time when developed nations were struggling hard to combat the spread of the disease, the Tamil Nadu government, in the face of many challenges, had taken effective steps in protecting the lives of people, he said.

Appealing to the people not to get panicky about COVID-19, the Minister, however, urged them to remain extremely cautious by steadfastly adhering to the guidelines issued by the government.

Stating that the State government was taking all out efforts to curb the spread, he said the cooperation of the general public was equally imperative by ensuring personal distancing and remaining vigilant.

The COVID-19 patients were being given counselling and provided with a healthy diet, he said and pointed out that over 44,000 patients had got discharged across the State till yesterday after providing required care and treatment to them.

All district administrations were in a state of readiness to face the challenges and that manpower strength had been increased in the health department. The number of tests being done in Tamil Nadu was the highest in the country, he said.