TMC Hospital to conduct COVID 19 tests from Monday

THANJAVUR

Swab tests to confirm the presence of COVID-19 virus will be conducted at the Thanjavur Medical College hospital from Monday. Arrangements have been made for testing 100 swabs per day

Disclosing this to reporters at the Collectorate here on Saturday evening, Collector, M.Govinda Rao said that hitherto the swabs were sent to Tiruvarur Government Medical College Hospital.

Stating that over 7,000 persons, including 6032 who had a travel history to foreign countries, were under observation in the district, the Collector said that throat swabs from 536 persons who had links with the 78 persons attended the New Delhi Conference were collected and sent for the test. Of these, 349 turned negative and results were awaited with respect to others.

At the same time, the health condition of 11 persons who tested positive in the district was stable and protein and vitamin-rich diet was being provided to them along with the medicines.

In addition to the 2,400 beds that were ready to treat COVID-19 patients, 155 educational institutions and other establishments have been identified where an additional of 10000 beds could be set up in case of any exigency.

Further, areas such as Adhiramapattinam, Kumbakonam and Orathanadu, where the number of persons who have returned from foreign countries or from other States such as New Delhi were high, had been earmarked as hotspots and the thrust was on containment measures at these places.

Brushing aside the allegation of non-availability of protective gears for doctors and others posted for duty at the COVID-19 special wards, he said 7800 personal protective equipment (PPEs), over 7000 N95 masks and 1.10 lakh triple layer masks were available with the hospital authorities.

Apart from this the women self-help groups in the district have produced 1.60 lakh masks and were distributed to the field staff for their use. The WSHGs continue to manufacture the masks, he added.

Responding to the call for enrolment of names as volunteers to help the 17,749 government staff deployed in the COVID-19 containment exercise, Mr.Govinda Rao said hitherto 3,125 persons registered their names with the officials and 28 non-governmental organizations have come forward to assist the government staff.

When his attention was brought to the lack in disinfecting exercise in some rural pockets, he rebutted the same by pointing out that 5122 persons have been deployed all over the district for this work and they were carrying out the mass disinfecting exercise daily.

As far as the e-pass facility offered by the government to help those in the dire need to move out of Thanjavur district for medical treatment, marriages or funerals, 1200 such passes have issued. Similarly, over 1000 SoS calls have been received at the COVID-19 care/complaints cell and all of them have been attended or resolved immediately.