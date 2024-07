The Thanjavur District Tamil Maanila Congress presented a memorandum to Collector B. Priyanka Pankajam on Monday demanding the withdrawal of the steep increase in the electricity charges.

The memorandum condemning the steep hike and demanding its withdrawal was presented to the Collector by Thanjavur Town president DBSV Gowthaman and Kumbakonam Town president P. S. Sankar at the District Collectorate on July 22.