Title conferred on Veeramani Raju

Singer Veeramani Raju being conferred with the title ‘Naadha Baktha Sironmani’ by R.Natraj, MLA and former DGP.

26 December 2020 19:33 IST

TIRUCHI

R. Nataraj, MLA, and former Director General of Police, conferred the title ‘Naadha Baktha Sironmani’ on singer Veeramani Raju during the Vaikunda Ekadasi art festival.

Naadhabrahmam, an organisation working for promotion of music and arts, hosted the festival virtually in view of the pandemic. Its founder N.Subramanian was present.

The festival featured 12 hours of music concerts from 6 p.m. on Friday. It began with a devotional music presentation by Veeramani Raju and troupe, followed by concerts by Sirkazhi G.Sivachidambaram, Sai Sharan, Savita Sreeram and Jayashree Vaidyanathan. It concluded with namasankeerthan by Sivasri Skandhaprasad, says a press release.